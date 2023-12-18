Police investigating after Albury unit gutted by fire, man hospitalised

A man has been hospitalised after his public housing unit was gutted by fire, with police examining the cause of Monday morning's incident.
Crews in three fire trucks attended the Mitchell Street unit about 5am on December 18 after multiple triple zero calls.
Neighbour David Marino said he heard glass smashing and the sound of flames roaring.
When he looked out, he could see a massive fire had engulfed the brick unit.
"The whole place was lit," he said.
"The roof was ablaze.
"I called triple zero and they came pretty quickly.
"The police came and now it's obviously a crime scene."
Mr Marino tried to extinguish the fire, which he believes was deliberately lit.
He said the resident had received threats from a man to burn his vehicle.
"I just hope they get this prick, I really do, people like that should be off the streets," he said.
Police have been contacted to see if the fire is considered suspicious.
Crime scene officers were called to the property to inspect the damage and determine the cause.
They could be seen sifting through burnt debris and taking photographs of the damage.
The home and its contents were gutted, but firewalls with adjoining units largely prevented other homes from catching alight.
A smashed side window was visible at the destroyed unit.
Mr Marino said there were 37 units at the complex and only a few people who were "idiots".
Another neighbour said he had heard banging sounds during the blaze.
He said he went back to sleep as he assumed somebody had just been smashing items.
Inspector Frank Finlay said the damage at the property was "severe".
"Fire and Rescue NSW dispatched three fire trucks to the area," he said.
"They attended and completely knocked down the fire.
"The one-bedroom unit sustained severe fire and water damage.
"On arrival there was one occupant who was woken by his smoke alarm and the crackling of the fire.
"He self evacuated the unit and was treated by ambulance staff on the scene and taken to hospital for observation and smoke inhalation.
"Police are carrying out investigations."
It was the second recent fire that led to a person being hospitalised.
A man was treated at the scene after a fire caused significant damage to his home, before being admitted to Albury hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.