Police investigate two hardware store thefts, including $4000 in chainsaws

Beechworth police are investigating two thefts from the town's Mitre 10, including one broad daylight burglary that netted chainsaws worth more than $4000.
A man parked his white Holden VS utility on High Street on Thursday afternoon, December 14.
The offender, who had a long sleeve blue and yellow top, dark hat, black face mask, dark shorts and light brown work boots, went to the rear of the Camp Street business.
He entered about 3.45pm and took two Stihl chainsaws worth $2499 and $1599.
The offending was discovered the following day.
Police are seeking information about the man.
During the second incident, a man jumped a rear fence at the hardware business, pried open a back door, and took two distinctive hanging garden ornaments.
He was wearing dark clothing and a beanie during the break-in, which occurred about 4.45am on Sunday, December 17.
Anyone with information can call police on (03) 5728 1032 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
