The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate two hardware store thefts, including $4000 in chainsaws

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 18 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Beechworth Mitre 10 was broken into twice on Thursday and Sunday. File photo
The Beechworth Mitre 10 was broken into twice on Thursday and Sunday. File photo

Beechworth police are investigating two thefts from the town's Mitre 10, including one broad daylight burglary that netted chainsaws worth more than $4000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.