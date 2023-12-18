The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bandits hoping for a 'bumper crowd' at Friday night clash next season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated December 18 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson in action during the Bandits' women's 2022 NBL1 East championship winning season.
Lauren Jackson in action during the Bandits' women's 2022 NBL1 East championship winning season.

Bandits fans will have the opportunity to see the border side in action on a Friday night next season, in what is a first for the club since joining the NBL1 competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.