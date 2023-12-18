Bandits hoping for a 'bumper crowd' at Friday night clash next season

Bandits fans will have the opportunity to see the border side in action on a Friday night next season, in what is a first for the club since joining the NBL1 competition.
The East fixture has now been released, with round three looking like the standout for the Albury-Wodonga outfit as it braces for its first Friday and Saturday night double header weekend at home.
With the April 19 clash scheduled during school holidays and no domestic basketball at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre that evening, club president Luke Smith said the timing was perfect.
"We're hoping to have a bumper crowd there for that Friday and Saturday nights," he said.
The Bandits will hit the road for a double header weekend in Sydney for round one, before hosting Sutherland in round two for the first home game of the season.
Across the 14 rounds, the Bandits will play 10 games in Albury.
It's expected Lauren Jackson will be a drawcard for crowds again next season, in what will be her return to the women's side after helping them to the 2022 NBL1 East championship.
"She still has that aura about her," Smith said.
"You hear chitter-chatter that people will travel far and wide to watch her.
"It will mean people from places like Tumut and Wagga will come along and watch games too."
Sell out games became the norm when Jackson last lined up in Bandits' colours in 2022.
"We're hoping to put the sold out sign on the front door again," Smith said.
With most of the East competition stemming from metro areas, the Bandits are gaining attention from regional supporters around NSW.
"We're becoming more of a regional team, not just an Albury-Wodonga team," Smith said.
"Not only are we North East Victoria, but we also have a lot of Riverina kids playing in our youth league team."
So far Jackson has been the only player to be unveiled on the women's roster under new coach Sam McDonald.
Incoming coach Matt Kowalczyk has retained Lochie Cummings and Jacob Cincurak on the men's roster, while also welcoming Melbourne export Callan McDonald.
Preseason has commenced, with both the men's and women's teams training together on Friday nights.
The NBL1 East season starts April 6.
