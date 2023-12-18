Richards shows he's back with winning double at Albury meeting

WAGGA jockey Josh Richards marked his return from injury with a winning double at Albury on Saturday.
At just his third race meeting back from a dislocated shoulder, Richards picked up from where he left off with a good day in the saddle at Albury.
Richards teamed up with Wagga trainer Mick Travers to score on Miss White ($9.00) in the Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1400m) early on the card.
He then finished the day a winner as he guided A Bit Racey ($12) to victory for leading Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1175m).
They were Richards' first winners since returning from six weeks off with a dislocated shoulder.
Richards at the time was among the leaders in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership after a strong start to the season.
His Albury double on Saturday puts him back in equal fifth position.
Meanwhile Christmas Day arrives early for Murrumbidgee Turf Club with one of Wagga's favourite meetings held on Friday.
As it's the last Friday before Christmas Day, Wagga's Ted Ryder Cup Day is always a very popular program with the punters as well as on-course patrons.
"This is the 30th running of the Belmont Pest Control Ted Ryder Cup which is an open handicap [1600m] and carries $36,000 in prizemoney," said Murrumbidgee Turf Club's CEO, Jason Ferrario.
"The race always draws a strong field and was won in 2022 by one of the Southern Districts' leading horses, the Wagga/Gary Colvin-trained Another One who has now won more than $1 million in prizemoney.
"This is our club's feature summer race that honours the doyen of country racing journalists and racecallers.
"Ted Ryder was the long-time Sports Editor at the Wagga Daily Advertiser Newspaper and was also the racecaller at Wagga for more than three decades, calling more than 30 Wagga Gold Cups.
"There will be eight compelling races on the program with the first race jumping at 1:30pm and gates opening at 12:30pm.
"The race card will also be the MTC's first hosting of a $50,000 Super Maiden [1000m] which will attract an excellent line-up."
