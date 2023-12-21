Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 23-24

TURN UP
A sluggish start to the Big Bash will guarantee the teams are primed to perform in Saturday's match at Lavington Sportsground, according to Sydney Thunder. Last season's finalists will face Melbourne Stars in the Border's second BBL game. The Thunder toppled Hobart Hurricanes last New Year's Eve. The Stars-Thunder match starts at 3.30pm.
LIGHT UP
Come along and see the Christmas lights display and spread some Christmas cheer. Santa will be in his usual spot, throwing lollies. There will be drinks, snacks and lucky dips available to buy as well as the raffle.
LISTEN UP
Sons of Aussie Rock, Sodens Hotel, Saturday, December 23, 9pm
Sons of Aussie Rock is a five-piece band with an energy-packed show. They do faithful recreations of Aussie music's best tracks from legendary Aussie bands including INXS, AC/DC, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil, Australian Crawl and Little River Band along with a special tribute set to John Farnham.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Christmas Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, December 23, 8am to noon
Catch the last farmers' market before Christmas Day. Stock up on fresh produce or pantry staples to see you through Christmas and New Year. There will also be many gift ideas for all of your foodie friends. There's plenty of parking. Still, get in early to make sure you get the pick of the bunch at all of the stalls.
BUNCH UP
High Grove specialises in pick-your-own berries and cherries. Pick your own fruit - including a large range of berries and cherries - or simply go and relax at the kiosk and enjoy a delicious ice cream or buy some homemade produce. At 800 metres above sea level and surrounded by bush, Stanley has a cooler climate and is a region renowned for its superior-quality fruit. Black Barn Farm is also offering pick-your-own berries.
SING UP
Bright Carols in the Park, Howitt Park, Bright, Saturday, December 23, 7pm
Bright Carols in the Park returns to the Sibley Soundshell in Howitt Park. Bring along your picnic rugs, camp chairs, drinks, nibbles and singing voice! Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bright.
HIT UP
Pink Stumps 6.0, Oaklands Recreation Ground, Saturday, December 23, 9am to 5pm
Oaklands Cricket Club will host its annual Pink Stumps Event. The six-a-side round robin competition must include at least one female and a child 12 and under. Teams compete to be named Pink Stumps Champions. Mega raffle held. Food and drinks available. All proceeds from the day go to the McGrath Foundation.
PICK UP
Guests buy a cup size of their choice to fill with flowers. Secateurs are provided. The flowers are grown seasonally so availability will change throughout the year. Some flowers may be off limits to pick your own customers but they will be flagged when you arrive. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic rug and relax overlooking the flower patch. Entry: $4 a person (children under three free). Eftpos only.
ROLL UP
Christmas Eve Church on Sunday Session with Angus Montaigne, Church St Hotel, Wodonga, Sunday, December 24, 2.30pm to 5.30pm
Drop in for Church on Sunday with Angus Montaigne. Church St Hotel in Wodonga hosts regular Sunday sessions throughout the year. Grab a late lunch or early dinner to go with your Christmas drinks.
SPIN UP
Brothers Crimm DJs at Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, Sunday, December 24, 9pm
Batten down the hatches, folks, a Christmas storm is blowin' in! And it looks like the Bros Crimm. Usually found lighting up the dance floor around Melbourne, this Christmas Eve these Beechworth-born-and-bred boys are bringing on the silly season with some funky and fun tunes! Free entry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.