He was a Lavington footballer, now he's won a state title in boxing

Former Lavington footballer Will Lenehan didn't tell his mum Viva-Lyn about his first amateur boxing bout.
"Mum and dad (Michael) were so good, getting me up to Albury to do uni, mum said, 'I didn't spend all that money for you to get your head punched in," he laughed.
Now, she's an expert.
"Mum's an old-school PE teacher, so she loves to tell people how to do things," he quipped.
"Instead of her going, 'have you had enough yet' (of fighting), she was then, 'oh, I see what you're trying to do there, in and out'.
"Then she starts giving me advice, 'you've got to get that jab going a bit more'. I'm like, 'mum, I appreciate it, but' ... (laughs loudly)."
Lenehan is one of the most refreshing interviewees.
He was quizzed on having two nose surgeries.
"It's getting a bit crooked and dodgy, but I've got a girlfriend, so I don't have to worry about the looks as much," he chirped.
Or why he loves the boxing game, dubbed the 'sweet science'.
"It took me a few punches in the head to try and understand it."
The 28-year-old has just had his 20th amateur fight.
He has a highly respectable record, particularly given a number of those bouts have been against more experienced rivals.
Lenehan even claimed a Victorian state championship in the 80kg division, light heavyweight.
"In the first 10 fights, it was just adrenaline-fuelled survival in there, but after that, you move to competing in a sport and that's where you really start to find yourself," he explained.
"To get to that first 10 is so hard because it's such an emotional thing to do."
It's a long way from the kid who grew up surfing at Killarney, population 195, near Port Fairy in south-west Victoria.
He studied physiotherapy at university in Albury for four years from 2014, playing 49 senior games with Lavington.
He was part of the Panthers' tight-knit defensive outfit, which fell to the star-studded Albury teams in the 2015-2016 grand finals.
Sometimes when a footballer takes up boxing after their careers, there's obvious signs they might venture down that path because, quite simply, they love a fight.
"I've never been reported, although a few of the guys at 'Lavi' might have a different story," he laughed.
"I tried to be as tough as anyone could play it, but I was pretty young then, I was only 18-21.
"I tried to be tough, but I also tried to be fair."
Lenehan finished uni at the end of 2017 and started his working career in Gippsland the following year.
He played footy at Inverloch for four years, but the boxing bug was calling.
"I didn't want to sit back as a 50-year-old and think, 'gee, I wish I had done that'," he suggested.
He started training under Dane Herbert in Leongatha, learning the basics, but then joined Murphy's Boxing Gym in Surrey Hills when he moved to Melbourne.
"Gerry Murphy is an absolute wizard, I couldn't have done anything without Gerry, he's a godfather of amateur boxing," he praised.
He can understand people not liking the sport.
"When you are watching it without that understanding, it's barbaric, it's just two people in there who can bash the other bloke the hardest," he explained.
"Like I watch the Tour de France (the world's biggest cycling race), I watch two minutes and turn if off, but the people who are into it, they're watching tactics and this and that and who's making moves.
"When you learn the science of it, it turns into a chess game, it's a cross between chess and contact sports.
"It's one of those sports, you're plodding along and then all of a sudden you learn more and understand it and that's awesome, then you go again and you plateau a bit, you have a fight and lose that one, but the more you learn, the more you realise there's just more to learn."
So how much does he want to learn?
"There will be a point where I'm sick of it and I'll go, 'that's enough, I don't want to get punched in the head any more." (laughs).
