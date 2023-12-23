The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

He was a Lavington footballer, now he's won a state title in boxing

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 24 2023 - 10:53am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Lenehan (on top) and Albury's Luke Daly in the 2016 grand final.
Will Lenehan (on top) and Albury's Luke Daly in the 2016 grand final.
Will Lenehan tackles Albury's Alex Jones in the wet 2016 grand final.
Will Lenehan tackles Albury's Alex Jones in the wet 2016 grand final.

Former Lavington footballer Will Lenehan didn't tell his mum Viva-Lyn about his first amateur boxing bout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.