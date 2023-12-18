Plan talked up as fate of Wodonga hospital services outlined

Albury Wodonga Health consulted more than 500 people for its new strategic plan, chief executive Bill Appleby said.
The document, released at last week's annual meeting, is the first of its type to apply to Albury Wodonga Health since 2021, when a previous version expired.
"This plan has been worked through over the last 12 months, 560 people have been engaged in it, staff, community members, partners, community organisations, primary health, rural and regional health services," Mr Appleby said.
He said the new strategy was conceived in the context of COVID, bushfires and major management changes, with the death of his predecessor Michael Kalimnios, having occurred in recent years.
Board chair Jonathan Green described the plan as a "generational change".
"This is really about empowering our people, people are our many asset and how we build our capability now will echo into the next 20 or 30 years, so it's hugely important," Mr Green said.
Meanwhile, Albury Wodonga Health is planning a "town hall" community, likely to be held in February, to discuss the future role of Wodonga hospital.
"We're still working through it, but some of the services that definitely will be there are sub-acute services, our gen beds, so people who are needing step down care post an acute admission, will continue to require services," Mr Appleby said.
He added there would be outpatient clinics to help with complaints such as diabetes and cardio-vascular disease to ensure those affected do not need to enter emergency care.
"Day surgery will be part of that, so where people are low-risk patients, high volume type of surgeries, will continue to operate out of there," Mr Appleby said.
"At the moment we've got three theatres over there and we obviously have to keep a theatre available for our maternity services for urgent caesars and those sorts of things.
"So essentially we're running two theatres and having one theatre for emergencies, so that will mean (with the transfer of maternity services to Albury) that we have unencumbered access to three theatres to really do day surgery."
