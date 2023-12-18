Albury West Rotary Club fundraiser helps boost the Uiver project

The Dutch DC-2 airliner Uiver that put Albury on the map in 1934 has gained a little lift.
Albury West Rotary Club donated $11,500 from a Mayor's Cup Golf Day fundraiser to the Uiver Memorial DC-2 Restoration Project on Saturday, December 16.
Albury West Rotary Club member and Uiver Memorial Community Trust founding board member, Alan Harrison, said every donation helped the trust to advance the project.
"We're in the process of stripping back and rebuilding the Uiver and purchasing a hangar, which will ultimately become a museum," he said.
"$11,500 goes into buying up all of the goods needed such as stainless steel, rivets and timber."
The DC-2 was given to the community by Albury West Rotary Club.
Mr Harrison said he had joined the club 44 years ago in the same year it bought the memorial Uiver in Sydney.
Initially it was displayed on poles at Albury Airport before it was put into storage in disrepair.
Built in 1933, the original Uiver was the first of 18 DC-2 aircraft acquired by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for passenger transport.
It was the first flying machine with automatic steering and one of the few aircraft with retractable landing gear.
Albury gained world attention during the running of the London to Melbourne MacRobertson International Centenary Air Race in 1934 when residents helped rescue the Uiver, which became lost in a thunderstorm.
Mr Harrison said it was important to preserve that history on the Border.
"We expect the aircraft itself to be back in display condition within three to four years depending on finances," Mr Harrison said.
"Then we need to start work on the living museum that showcases the story of the Uiver and the participation of local people, and serves to educate school groups and the community."
