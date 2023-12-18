NOT 'REDDIE' TO COMMENT: Blues coach refuses to weigh in on Redcliffe saga

Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin is remaining tight-lipped on whether the club will release Ethan Redcliffe from his contract and pave the way for the star forward to return to Wodonga.
Hodgkin declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail on Monday whether a clearance wrangle was looming between the two clubs for the services of the star goalkicker.
Wodonga co-coach Jarrod Twitt is hoping Mitta United officials return the favour now that Redcliffe has cited his desire to return to the kennel.
"Personally I try to stay out of these things (contract disputes) and let the club handle it," Twitt said.
"I know 'Reddie' was contracted to us when he signed at Mitta United.
"But the club let him go with their best wishes.
"So I think these things always seem to have a way of sorting themselves out.
"It is not the first time that this sort of stuff has happened but I'm assuming it will work out in the end."
Before joining Mitta United, Redcliffe spent the previous two seasons with Wodonga where he emerged as one of the most talented young forwards in the competition.
Over two seasons and 28 matches at the kennel he booted 75 goals at an average of almost three goals per game.
Oscar Willding won the Bulldogs' leading goalkicker this season with 40 majors.
Twitt said he was excited by the prospect of Redcliffe lurking inside 50m for the Bulldogs next year and felt the 21-year-old could go to another level.
"At his best, 'Reddie' is already a proven performer in the O&M, so for him to return and buy in to the playing group is exactly what we needed," Twitt said.
"It is no secret that we need more avenues to goal, so we couldn't be happier to get a player the calibre of 'Reddie'.
"Reddie has previously been invested in Wodonga which is another big plus.
"I have no doubt that he will return as a better player.
"He already knows our system and we are excited to be able to put him in a position to produce his best footy.
"It is also an environment where he can be the best version of himself and he is going to make us a better team immediately.
"Reddie has been training with us for the past couple of weeks and ticking off all the things he needs to do.
"But so have all of the playing group and it's been an awesome start to the pre-season so far."
The Bulldogs are set to train Tuesday and Thursday this week ahead of a break for the Christmas and New Year period.
They face Yarrawonga, Myrtleford, Wangaratta and Corowa-Rutherglen in the opening month of the season next year.
