NOT 'REDDIE' TO COMMENT: Blues coach refuses to weigh in on Redcliffe saga

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated December 18 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:51pm
Wodonga co-coach Jarrod Twitt is hoping Mitta United 'return the favour' and release Ethan Redcliffe from his contract.
Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin is remaining tight-lipped on whether the club will release Ethan Redcliffe from his contract and pave the way for the star forward to return to Wodonga.

