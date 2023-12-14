Wodonga Carols is about more than just carols

In 2023 Wodonga Carols by Candlelight becomes more than just a time to celebrate and sing. Now in its 48th year, the Wodonga Carols event has become Wodonga's biggest celebration of all things Christmas.
Wodonga Brass, with over 25 singers and choirs will entertain with a program of 25 carols and popular Christmas songs. This year we have a special focus on developing local talent and making this event a showcase of the performing ability our Border community has hiding in plain sight.
In one of the largest audition processes the event has ever run, in 2023 we have seven new performers taking the stage at Wodonga Carols for their first time.
Maybe someone you know or someone you speak to everyday has a hidden singing or performing talent, and just maybe you'll see it for the first time at this year's Wodonga Carols.
This year's event will also host more food vendors than we've ever had before, with even more food options for you to choose from. From South East Asian cuisine, to the classics you know and love, there will be dumplings, smoked meats, great eats, and enough ice-cream flavours to please the whole family.
While our food vendors are a great way to share a bite to eat at Wodonga Carols, they too are a showcase of our diverse community, and another way we highlight the talents of those around us. All of our vendors are local operators, based here on the Border, which means you're keeping it local when you choose to feast on our wide range of options at this year's event.
Wodonga Carols by Candlelight is also proud to partner with the best businesses on the Border. The major event would not be possible without the support of so many local sponsors and partners, businesses and organisations that focus on giving back.
In 2023 we have a new partnership with Social Plus Support Services, an organisation that prioritises community and care above everything else. They are a local NDIS support service who are doing care differently. Social Plus care for their participants like they are members of their extended family - and that's what disability care should be.
At this year's event, Social Plus and Wodonga Carols will partner to ensure everyone in our community can attend and enjoy our celebration of all things Christmas.
Wodonga Carols is only getting bigger every year, and as it does, our focus will continue to be on fostering local talent, showcasing the best local food vendors on the Border, and ensuring everyone in our community has an opportunity to join us and to join your families as we come together to celebrate and sing in Willow Park once again.
- Wodonga Carols by Candlelight is a free community event organised by the Wodonga Citizens' Band Inc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.