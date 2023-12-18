The Border Mail
Occupants escape without injury after car catches alight at Huon

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 18 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:50pm
The occupants of this car managed to get out after it caught alight on the Murray Valley Highway at Huon on Monday morning. Picture by Tara Trewhella
The occupants of this car managed to get out after it caught alight on the Murray Valley Highway at Huon on Monday morning. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Another car has been burnt by fire in the North East.

