Occupants escape without injury after car catches alight at Huon

Another car has been burnt by fire in the North East.
Crews were called to the Murray Valley Highway at Huon about 8.30am on Monday, December 18.
The sedan was engulfed by flames on the roadside, and the occupants were able to remove themselves from the vehicle.
The fire spread to grass and scrub next to the highway.
Firefighters controlled the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed.
It's believed an issue with the vehicle sparked a fire, with the incident not considered suspicious.
A stolen Isuzu utility was set alight in Michael Golding Park, between Stevenson Street and Rapsey Court about 2.30am.
Police continue to investigate that matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.