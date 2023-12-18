Messing man's mullet maddening, but it was follicle fiddler who flashed his fists

A Lavington man commented on a stranger's mullet, began stroking his hair and then without warning attacked his victim and another man.
The victims were at Soden's Hotel in Albury on December 2 about 11.40pm for a work Christmas party when Jesse Elijah Stewart approached one of them in the beer garden.
Stewart, also at the pub for a work party, began a conversation about the hairstyle.
But a random, casual conversation quickly became heated when they argued in reaction to Stewart running his fingers through the mullet, Albury Local Court has heard.
The pair were separated, then the other man began talking to a colleague.
Stewart interrupted their chat, creating an air of "frustration".
Without warning, Stewart shoved the man with the mullet, then turned around and punched another man to the face.
Stewart, 32, of Sutherland Street, pleaded guilty before court registrar Wendy Howard to offensive behaviour and two common assault charges.
But he won't be sentenced until January 10.
Police told the court how after punching the second man, a melee began as other patrons tried to separate Stewart from his two victims.
Stewart got punched several times during the scuffle.
Once they were all separated, Stewart left the hotel with some friends.
Security called police, who got a copy of the hotel's CCTV footage and were also given Stewart's name.
Police went to Stewart's home a few hours later about 2.50am, noticing he had "significant swelling and bruising to his face and forehead".
Stewart then admitted to being involved in a fight at Soden's.
"The accused stated he had no excuse for his actions and agreed he had instigated the altercation."
