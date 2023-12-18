The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Messing man's mullet maddening, but it was follicle fiddler who flashed his fists

By Albury Court
December 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Messing man's mullet maddening, but it was follicle fiddler who flashed his fists
Messing man's mullet maddening, but it was follicle fiddler who flashed his fists

A Lavington man commented on a stranger's mullet, began stroking his hair and then without warning attacked his victim and another man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.