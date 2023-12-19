The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: 'It's an old ute ... it's no good to you, it's valuable to me'

By Letters to the Editor
December 19 2023 - 1:00pm
A reader has appealed to those who stole his only vehicle to please return it. Picture by Shutterstock
Please return my stolen ute

To the people who stole my ute at 10.20pm Sunday night from Downside Street, please return it.

