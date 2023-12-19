YOUR SAY: 'It's an old ute ... it's no good to you, it's valuable to me'

As a person who spent his entire working life farming in the Culcairn-Morven area and a member of the Rural Fire Service for over 50 years and nine years as captain of Culcairn South RFS brigade, the dangers raised by Mr Moore are very real. I have driven past the solar farm being developed along Benambra Road between Culcairn and Walla and have observed basically no effort to control the grass growth under these panels.

