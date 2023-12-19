YOUR SAY: 'It's an old ute ... it's no good to you, it's valuable to me'

To the people who stole my ute at 10.20pm Sunday night from Downside Street, please return it.
It's the only vehicle I've got and it's the one my late wife drove for years.
It's an old ute, a 2000 Toyota white ute with a blue tarp on the back, ZCR 216, but it goes all right.
Please return it if you can. Don't destroy it, don't burn it, don't do anything silly.
It's no good to you, it's valuable to me.
As a person who spent his entire working life farming in the Culcairn-Morven area and a member of the Rural Fire Service for over 50 years and nine years as captain of Culcairn South RFS brigade, the dangers raised by Mr Moore are very real. I have driven past the solar farm being developed along Benambra Road between Culcairn and Walla and have observed basically no effort to control the grass growth under these panels.
In my experience it would be suicidal to take an RFS tanker into this solar farm. And I expect you would be criminally negligent to expose your crew to such obvious danger. As a former captain I would never do it.
There is a much larger solar farm planned approximately five kilometres to the north along Cummings Road which will be much closer to the town of Culcairn.
While these solar farms are in the Culcairn South West Brigade area the threat to Culcairn South which is due east, Morven to the north east and Gerogery to the south is extremely real.
With such a large area under solar panels it is not 'if' but 'when' they will catch fire or they will eventually be struck by lightning which is the source of many fires, especially in the months of December, January and February.
I personally would much prefer a nuclear power station in my brigade area than thousands of hectares of solar panels.
This is environmental vandalism of the worst kind and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek should put a stop to this madness immediately.
Eighty per cent of Australia's land mass is arid or semi arid and this is where the solar farms should be built, not on highly productive land in the eastern Riverina.
