When you lose your first game in a shortened BBL, there's no time to waste

By Andrew Moir
December 18 2023 - 4:21pm
Sydney Thunder's Nathan McAndrew strives for a wicket against the Hobart Hurricanes last New Year's Eve.
A sluggish start to the Big Bash will guarantee the teams are primed to perform in Saturday's game at Lavington Sportsground, according to Sydney Thunder.

