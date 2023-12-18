When you lose your first game in a shortened BBL, there's no time to waste

A sluggish start to the Big Bash will guarantee the teams are primed to perform in Saturday's game at Lavington Sportsground, according to Sydney Thunder.
Last season's finalists will face Melbourne Stars in the Border's second BBL game.
The Thunder toppled Hobart Hurricanes last New Year's Eve.
The Stars have started with successive losses, while the Thunder fell to Brisbane Heat by 20 runs in its only game.
Given the format has been shortened, from 14 regular season games to 10, and it's now only a top four as opposed to top five, early wins have never been as crucial.
"It makes our first game since the Heat, first and foremost the (Adelaide) Strikers (on Tuesday night), but then against the Stars, the second leg of the road trip, very important to us," Head of Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said.
"I know the boys who played in Albury last year have circled this game on the calendar, they loved the experience and we played some pretty good cricket down there last time."
The Thunder posted a massive 6-228 on a superb wicket at Lavington, with youngster Ollie Davies smashing 65 from only 32 balls, including five sixes, to claim player of the match.
Australian T20 quick Nathan Ellis claimed 4-37.
The Hurricanes were dismissed for 166 as the teams combined for 394 runs.
The Stars-Thunder match starts at 3.30pm.
