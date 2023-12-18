Mixed views after first weekend of Albury e-scooter hire trial

Police say they haven't had any major issues with electric scooters during the first weekend of an Albury trial, as a retailer questions why privately owned e-scooters can't legally be used.
Members of the public have expressed mixed feelings about the purple Beam scooters, with 300 machines switched on for the 12-month trial on Friday, December 15.
Some have raised concerns on social media that the devices have been dumped, including in trolleys and outside people's homes, while others have flagged issues with drink-riding, underage use, and people riding without helmets.
Cycle Station owner Jacob Wolki said e-scooters were "fantastic", but he had pulled them for sale after receiving advice that private e-scooters were illegal.
He said it was "offensive" that the government could run the scheme, but members of the public couldn't use their own e-scooters.
"I understand laws change and there's a process there, and things don't happen overnight, but I can understand why people look at the situation and are offended," he said.
"The government can do what they want and we're told 'too bad, not for you'.
"Just as e-scooters were finding their place in the market with quality, prices and consumer awareness, that was about the time we were told to pull them off the shelves.
"As an industry we got told they were illegal vehicles and were told we'd be liable for any injuries and malpractice.
"It's unfortunate to be told we can't sell them, then a year later they're appearing out the front of your shop for people to hire."
He will again look at the issue with industry bodies to see if the devices can be sold.
He expects the Albury trial will be successful and welcomes the use of electric devices.
"I've read all the comments from people and have seen scooters up trees and wherever else they might be," Mr Wolki said.
"I think that's a natural teething process for something new and unusual.
"I've used them myself around Australia and internationally and for the most part they are respected and looked after well.
"I think after a few weeks of people getting it out of their system and a few getting slapped on the wrist, it will be back to normal.
"I think it's a great way to get out and about."
Albury Superintendent Paul Smith said from a policing point of view, there hadn't been any significant problems.
He noted that there were several conditions around the use of scooters, including age and alcohol restrictions, and helmets being required.
"At this point, there haven't been any significant issues we can speak of," he said.
"We are involved in that we have a representative on the trial committee.
"Our main focus is, like anything, on safety.
"Safety is our primary concern."
Superintendent Smith urged users to understand the conditions of use.
"We also just ask everyone to be courteous and safe, whether that is riding the scooters or being another road user, or people parking the scooters," he said.
"We want everyone to use them safely and to extend the courtesy to other road users, including pedestrians."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.