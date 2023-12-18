The Border Mail
Mixed views after first weekend of Albury e-scooter hire trial

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 18 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
The distinctive purple Beam scooters have been dumped in various locations around Albury. Picture by Blair Thomson
Police say they haven't had any major issues with electric scooters during the first weekend of an Albury trial, as a retailer questions why privately owned e-scooters can't legally be used.

