Santa's in town, here to spread joy to families, one photo at a time

He might be making his list, and checking it twice, but Santa wants to assure all the kids they most certainly have been very nice.
Having flown in direct from the North Pole to Wodonga Plaza, Santa sat down with The Border Mail for a one-on-one, exclusive chat on how Christmas 2023 is shaping up.
Clearly, he said one week out from Christmas Day, the festive season was getting busier by the year.
But that has not deterred the jolly man from putting in an extra effort to make youngsters as happy as possible.
Santa said he had set aside his time at the plaza on Friday, December 22, for a day of selfies.
Children wanting to pass on their Christmas lists and get an official photo with him have been "very excited to see me".
"I've been really nice so far," he said.
"Lots of kids are stopping by for a photo, kids of all ages. And, they've all been very good."
Santa can be found ringing his bells and roaming the plaza each day this week from 9am to 11am.
"The kids are excited and so are the parents," Mrs Thomson said.
"Santa will be here right through to Christmas Eve. It's been very fun and exciting having him here.
"If you see him on Friday, make sure to snap a photo with him and get a candy cane and a book that he will be giving away."
Mrs Thomson said she hoped that "however you celebrate, we wish you well and have a great Christmas and new year".
Santa said his message to all on the Border was heartfelt and simple.
"Be kind and always make sure that when you're giving, be happy when doing so."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.