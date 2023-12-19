OUR SAY: Singing Christmas carols a welcome respite from daily concerns

So much of Christmas is about rituals, whether they are attending midnight mass or touring the neighbourhood to see how many lights are adorning houses.
Invented in Australia, this is a Christmas tradition which is suited to our summer climate unlike the roast turkey lunch or warm Santa suit.
It also provides a welcome break from the frenzy of building up to the big holiday with preparations that at times overwhelm you.
There is a simple joy in being part of a crowd and singing along to a song that has embedded its way into your soul.
You can also savour the talents of singers and musicians.
It is a time for many to show their wares before the biggest audience they will have all year, be they a sprightly dancer from a Border school or a member of the fabulous Wodonga Brass.
Take the opportunity to go along and experience some bonding with fellow citizens.
At a time when bombings in Gaza and war in Ukraine dominate foreign news and cost of living pressures greet us with every power bill, it is a welcome respite to spend a few hours at a free show designed to uplift your spirits.
