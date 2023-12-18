The Martin Stein-trained Indian Soldier landed a massive betting plunge after saluting in the $30,000 Country Boosted Class One Handicap, (1175m) at Albury on Saturday.
Heavily supported in betting, Indian Soldier opened up an $8-chance in pre-post betting on Friday before being heavily supported by punters.
A flood of money for the galloper on Saturday morning saw his odds slashed into $4.
Indian Soldier was also heavily supported in the betting ring at Albury with the official fluctuation $3.90 into $2.60-favourite.
Ridden by Jason Lyon, Indian Soldier began well from barrier 10 to sit outside race leader Gobbo's Mate ($17) for most of the sprint trip.
Despite copping plenty of pressure down the home straight, Indian Soldier found another gear over the final 100m to score by three-quarters-of-a-length over Dublin ($5.50).
Gobbo's Mate clung on for third.
Stein revealed there was plenty of stable confidence that Indian Soldier could win first-up from a 32-week spell with several owners having a 'decent sized bet' on the horse.
"A lot of the owners are still counting their cash after getting on at 7/1, 8/1 and there was even 9/1 if you shopped early," Stein said.
"A few of them had a decent sized bet of $1000
"I don't know the guy personally but a friend of one of the owners told me he had $10,000 on the horse at 5/1."
Indian Soldier ran second in a trial at Albury the previous week with Stein's biggest concern pre-race the best tactic to try and overcome the wide barrier.
"History says only good horses win from wide barriers at Albury over the sprint trip," he said.
"My first thought when I initially saw that he had to jump from barrier 10 was to scratch the horse.
"Then I had a think about it and thought good horses can overcome wide barriers, which he proved."
Stein has now set his sights on the Newhaven Park SDRA Country Championships at Albury in February.
"The Country Championships is our main target for this preparation," Stein said.
"I just have to sit down and have a decent think on the best way to target the race.
"There are three main options with a suitable race at Corowa in a fortnight and one at Wagga not long after that or I may even tackle a Highway Handicap at Randwick."
The lightly-raced Indian Soldier has now had five starts for two wins and two minor placings.
Lyon has been aboard three times for two wins and a third.
Stein said Lyon was a big fan of the four-year-old gelding.
"Jason said the horse felt good and told me what I already knew in that he is a handy horse," Stein said.
"He rode the horse a treat and that was our plan to go forward and if he found the lead, we would have taken it.
"But I just said keep rolling forward until you find a spot and once he got outside the leader so easily, I knew the horse would be hard to beat.
"Watching the stewards vision of the race, he is just such a big brute of a horse.
"The horse on the fence sort of tried to push out and my horse just pushed him back in and it was like he was saying 'you are staying there mate.'
"He is just such a big strong bugger."
