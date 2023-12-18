Two more planes approved, special deal announced as Bonza says sorry

Two more Bonza aircraft have received regulatory approval as the budget airline responds to recent passenger frustration.
Chief executive Tim Jordan announced the new planes would begin flights in and out of the Gold Coast to destinations including Albury on Tuesday, December 19.
"We know it's been a challenging time for some of our customers who were unable to fly and to them we say we're really sorry and we'll learn from this and do better to deliver for Australia," Mr Jordan said.
"Now that we have approval for the two additional aircraft we're scaling up our operations and servicing our new routes from our Gold Coast base."
Bonza is offering 30 per cent off flights to and from the Gold Coast to Albury for travel between December 19, 2023, and January 31, 2024. Travellers can book on the Fly Bonza app using promo GOLDIE until Thursday, December 21.
"This is our way of acknowledging we could have done better and also shouting from the rooftops that Bonza is back," Mr Jordan said.
