Young stroke survivor looks at Christmas a little differently now

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated December 20 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Thurgoona resident Meegan Allen, with her dog Teddy, no longer sweats the small stuff after surviving a stroke three years ago. Picture by James Wiltshire
A Thurgoona mum is urging others to not sweat the small stuff this Christmas after surviving a stroke three years ago.

