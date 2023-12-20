Young stroke survivor looks at Christmas a little differently now

A Thurgoona mum is urging others to not sweat the small stuff this Christmas after surviving a stroke three years ago.
Meegan Allen was just 33 when she collapsed at work in Lavington.
The mother-of-two children, aged nine and 11 at the time, had been flat out in the lead-up to Christmas when her world flipped upside down on November 25, 2020.
"I went to the fridge and as I turned back, the world started to spin, the light became blindingly white, and I began to collapse," she said.
"I was alone in the lunchroom at the time; I could hear my colleagues, but the door was shut, and I couldn't get up to let them know that I was in trouble."
Luckily Ms Allen's SafePak work colleagues reacted quickly and she was admitted to Albury hospital, where she was told she'd had a stroke.
"It was a huge shock; I didn't realise young people had strokes," Ms Allen said.
"But I know I'm one of the lucky ones to have made such a good recovery."
Ms Allen said she had been stressed and burning the candle at both ends before the stroke.
She urged Border residents to take their health seriously after it took her the best part of 18 months to recover.
"You are replaceable at work but you are not replaceable in your home, with your family or as a mum," she said.
"Sometimes it takes something significant like a stroke to make you re-evaluate your decisions and remind you what's important in life.
"Now Christmas means so much more to my family."
With partner Michael Brunnenmeyer and their children Summer, 14, and Mitchell, 12, Ms Allen said they would celebrate Christmas quietly at home with their family and friends.
"There was no reason for my stroke; they couldn't find an underlying cause," Ms Allen said.
"It's certainly made me not sweat the small stuff.
"Kids on technology is not worth the fight; dinner is not worth the fight.
"We focus on the quality of our relationships.
"I've had to retrain the pathways in my brain; sometimes the kids will say the word I'm searching for or I might have to point to something.
"I'm in bed by 9pm and up by 5am and on weekends I just crash.
"But I'm one of the luckiest stroke survivors!"
About 20 strokes a day impact working Australians, aged between 18 and 65.
Stroke Foundation chief executive officer Lisa Murphy said Ms Allen's experience was a reminder that stroke could happen to anyone, at any time.
"It doesn't matter if it is Christmas Day, New Year's Day, a wedding or any other special occasion, don't put off calling an ambulance because you're worried about upsetting family celebrations," she said.
"When a stroke strikes, it attacks up to 1.9 million brain cells per minute.
"Calling triple zero (000) at the very first sign of stroke is the first step in helping someone get the time-critical medical help they need.
"It gives them the best chance of a good outcome."
Dr Murphy urged people to regularly check in on relatives and friends who might be alone over the festive season.
"Pop in for a quick visit if you can. Ensure they know the F.A.S.T. message and to call triple zero (000) in an emergency," Dr Murphy said.
"The worst thing people can do is ignore the signs or try to sleep them off."
Using the F.A.S.T. test involves asking these simple questions:
