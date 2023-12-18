Reward offered as images released after Beechworth business break-ins

Security camera images of a man have been released after multiple thefts from the Beechworth Mitre 10.
The suspect had a long sleeve blue and yellow top, dark hat, black face mask, dark shorts and light brown work boots, and parked nearby in a white VS Holden utility.
A rear entry was forced open three days later and two hanging garden ornaments were stolen.
The business has released images in a bid to identify the man as police investigate the burglaries.
The company is offering a reward.
"If anyone could help us identify this person of interest in multiple thefts, please contact us at Beechworth Mitre 10," a post on its Facebook page stated.
"He drives a white Commodore ute with mag wheels and we would greatly appreciate your help."
Call Beechworth police on (03) 5728 1032 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.