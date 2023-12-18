The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Reward offered as images released after Beechworth business break-ins

BT
By Blair Thomson
December 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV images of the man at Mitre 10. Picture supplied
CCTV images of the man at Mitre 10. Picture supplied

Security camera images of a man have been released after multiple thefts from the Beechworth Mitre 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.