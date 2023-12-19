Where in the world would you find a more wondrous festive twilight turnout?

Howlong became a magical holiday haven at the weekend for a special twilight Christmas festival.
The festival on Saturday, December 16, was the second event in the North Of The Murray Event Series, a family program aimed at reinvigorating tourism and igniting the economy across the border this summer.
The festivities came alive with Christmas carols from the Howlong Public School choir, performances by Empower Dance Academy, a heartwarming nativity scene from Children of Generation Life Church and entertainment from the lively Whistle and Trick kids' band. A roving circus performer added a touch of wonder.
Among a stellar ensemble of performers were Rodney Vincent, Lachlan Mcintyre, Belinda Mead, Antonia Maher, Colleen Bell and Taylah Jenkins.
The festive vibes were everywhere as the community gathered to revel in the twilight maker markets and Christmas concert.
Federation Council mayor Cr Pat Bourke said Saturday night at Lowe Square was nothing short of magical.
"The perfect weather conditions greeted us on Saturday as we came together in Lowe Square to celebrate the many wonderful things about Howlong and Christmas," he said.
"The local performances were a highlight for me, as well as catching up with many residents who all said they thoroughly enjoyed the festival and holiday atmosphere.
"On behalf of council I would like to thank the Howlong Progress Association, Howlong Spiders Football and Netball Club, council staff, The Bravery and supporting organisations who worked tirelessly to ensure this event was a success and enjoyed by our community."
The event was funded by the NSW government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program and is part of five events this summer across the North of the Murray region.
