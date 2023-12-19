Wodonga drink-rider still suffering years after motorbike crash

A man injured in a Wodonga motorbike crash continues to suffer serious medical problems more than three years after the incident.
Mcauliffe failed to slow at the intersection and crashed into the brick wall outside a De Kerilleau Drive home, with the impact flinging him into a tree.
The bike hit with enough force to smash the bricks and the uninsured bike was a write-off.
Paramedics treated Mcauliffe at the scene before transporting him to hospital.
He was flown to Melbourne for treatment.
Lawyer Francesca Ciantar told the Wodonga Magistrates Court her client "still has quite serious issues, medical problems, from the incident".
He is on a disability pension.
Mcaullife admitted to charges of drink-driving, failing to have proper control of a vehicle, using an unregistered motorbike, and failing to answer bail.
Magistrate Peter Dunn asked why Mcaullife had gone straight ahead, rather than turning left or right.
Ms Ciantar said her client had little recollection of the crash.
Mr Dunn banned Mcauliffe from driving for 12 months and ordered he pay a fine of $1200.
