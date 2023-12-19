'We've got the talent in the region' despite no AFLW draftees this time

While it wasn't the Murray Bushrangers' night at the AFLW draft on Monday, coach Emma Mackie is confident we'll see plenty of the region's youngsters drafted in seasons to come.
The former St Kilda and Bulldogs' midfielder attended the event in Melbourne after leading not only the Bushrangers, but also Vic Country players this year.
"We've got the talent in the region and we've definitely got a lot of younger talent that's coming through, so I think we'll definitely have some girls who will take that next step, like we've had in the past," Mackie said.
"We've started the Bushrangers program already and the depth and skill levels have already increased.
"I can see from last season that their fitness is at another level, and I think hopefully we'll be on the right track for a couple of girls to be drafted out of our program next year."
While no locals featured in the draft, there was a North East connection to pick number 29.
Jemma Rigoni, the daughter of Myrtleford export Guy, is set to follow in her dad's footsteps after being picked by Melbourne from Oakleigh Chargers under father-daughter selection.
The Bushrangers still saw plenty of development this season, with Lavington Panther Kaylea Kobzan and Mulwala's Paige Duffy selected in the Vic Country squad.
Mackie insists there's still alternative pathways for youngsters wishing to break into the AFLW system.
"We had a couple of girls in the Vic Country squad, and while they didn't end up being drafted, they're still at a really high level," Mackie said.
"There's a couple of girls who have links to VFL women's clubs and that's another step they can take once they leave our program."
Mackie admits it's been rewarding watching past Bushrangers excel on the AFLW stage, like this season's Rising Star and Giants' club champion Zarlie Goldsworthy.
"An awesome part of being in the role that I'm in now is that you get to see the girls come through the program and how well they're doing, some of them in their first year playing AFLW," she said.
"You get to see their career and their progression as they go."
After calling time on her AFLW career in 2020, Mackie admits it's great to see how much the women's league has evolved since then.
"Going to the draft was really special, and seeing how much it means for the young girls and how much growth in the competition there has been is great," she said.
"It's almost like a full-time profession for a lot of them and they can come into the club during the day and have access to the facilities all year round now, where as when I was playing, it was very limited to hours after work.
"It's come a long way."
