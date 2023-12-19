First Perth, now Melbourne as mates ride to support Border families

After riding across the Nullarbor, a three-day pedal from Melbourne to the Border should be "a walk in the park" for Wassim Saliba.
The Border restaurant owner is hoping to raise $50,000 for Carevan to help families in need this Christmas by riding from Melbourne to Albury with his good friend Gabor Holmik.
Mr Saliba and Mr Holmik will start on Thursday, December 21, and hope to arrive by lunch time on Saturday, December 23.
"It is something that popped up in the last few days," Mr Saliba said.
"Initially it was going to be a run from Melbourne. My cousin, Montana Farrah-Seaton was going to run it and I was going to support her, but she pulled out.
"The day I got a phone call from Montana, I had Gabe walking in half an hour later asking if we wanted to do a ride. It was an opportunity for us to do even further fundraising for Carevan.
"There's a lot of people out there that want to help and this is a perfect time to get donations. As we all know, they (Carevan) help so many families, especially this year with all the struggles financially."
"Conditions are a little bit warmer, and I believe it's uphill and headwinds most of the way. Let's hope we don't have too many challenges, but after doing more than 2500 kilometres across the Nullarbor, 300 kilometres will hopefully be a walk in the park," he said.
"We're going to camp in a tent for the two nights. It's self-supported, so we've got everything we need on board and we're going to pedal all the way. It doesn't matter what the conditions are, we're going to do it.
"For me personally, as a restaurant owner, this is always our peak time of the year and we've had awesome support in terms of people frequenting our restaurant. This is just a little thank you and a chance to give back to the community."
Mr Holmik didn't hesitate to offer his support to Mr Saliba again.
"I know that Carevan is a charity that Wassim is very passionate about and I'm more than happy to help him with it," he said.
"Everyone I've talked to has been very supportive. They know we've ridden across Australia and they're quite excited to see what we'll do this time."
Carevan founder John Brabant said fundraising events such as the ride were crucial to the organisation's success.
"They're just such wonderful examples of people that are giving back to their own community, which is what Carevan does, particularly at this time of year when so many people are struggling," he said.
"We don't get any government support, so fundraising like this in the community makes such a difference to the bottom line.
"We've struggled each year to keep things afloat, but at this time of the year, I think people are more generous in their giving.
"Wassim has got a very busy business, so for him to take three days off at this time of the year in peak time is such a heartfelt thing."
Dr Brabant said funds would be put towards Christmas hampers and the construction of a commercial kitchen in 2024, which would allow Carevan's programs to expand.
