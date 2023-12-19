Wodonga real estate agency burgled just days before Christmas closure

Police are investigating a burglary at a Wodonga business hours after hundreds of presents for children in need were removed from the property.
The front entry to the Ray White real estate agency on Hume Street was smashed on Monday night or Tuesday morning, allowing entry.
A petty cash tin and lollies were among the items taken.
Staff were assessing if there were other items taken on Tuesday morning, including possibly a green bike and a small number of leftover presents, as forensic officers dusted for fingerprints.
The burglar dropped much of the money from the coin tin and lollies on the ground as they fled the property.
The business had collected about 400 donated toys, which had only just been delivered to Tots2Teens Albury Wodonga on Monday.
Ray White business development manager Tessa Barkley said it was a disappointing incident, especially so close to Christmas.
"I'm just glad the presents weren't there, I would have felt sick if they'd taken them," she said on December 19.
"So many people had donated and there were some really good presents there.
"It's just terrible."
The business was unable to open on Tuesday morning after the damage was discovered.
Police have obtained CCTV of those responsible.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
