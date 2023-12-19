Councillors prepared to cop budget blowout on major project

Federation Council members have played down a cost blowout in redeveloping the Corowa saleyards, with one noting it was minimal in comparison to the Victorian government's price overruns.
Councillors meeting on Tuesday, December 19, approved an extra $151,919 being allocated for the completion of the upgrade to the livestock trading hub which is due to open next March.
Various factors were cited for the overrun with a key one being the need to upgrade a transformer, estimated to cost $100,000, after belated advice from Essential Energy.
Councillor Andrew Kennedy, a builder by profession, made light of the increase, in the context of the overall budget of $11.592 million and a Melbourne road project's $26.1 billion blowout.
"A 1.3 per cent overrun is minimal," Cr Kennedy said.
"You look at what the Victorian government is doing at the moment, it makes us look like we know what we're doing.
"This is one of our assets that makes money, so I'm more than happy to spend money in Corowa and keep the saleyards going."
Councillor Aaron Nicholls said "to have this small an overrun is quite extraordinary nowadays".
He called for the council to write a letter to Essential Energy expressing frustration at the power supplier's slow response to notifying the council about the transformer upgrade.
While Cr Kennedy accepted the need for more saleyards spending he was unimpressed at a $21,762 outlay made by the council in dealing with six code of conduct complaints from September 2022 to August 2023.
"All of them actually never went to the second stage of code of conduct," he said.
"It's just an utter waste of money pretty much."
Councillor David Fahey said it was sad thousands had to be spent on matters that might be resolved with phone calls.
Councillor Sally Hughes noted that with an estimated $4 million being spent over the last three years across NSW on municipal code of conduct cases it was "clear there is a problem there and we need to be on our best behaviour".
Also at the meeting, it was decided to engage the University of Newcastle's Institute for Regional Futures to assist with planning for an application for a permanent special rate variation from 2025-26.
The council also decided to stage four council meetings at Urana, instead of three as first proposed.
Cr Fahey, who lives at Morundah, proposed the additional meeting to further engage those in the north of the council area.
