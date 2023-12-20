YOUR SAY: How about a $10 incentive to park e-scooters in the right spots?

Murray Valley Sanctuary Refugee Group wishes to thank Regent Cinema Albury centre management and staff for organising the film The Old Oak to be shown for our end of the year fundraising occasion and everyone who was able to attend.
The film showed the challenges for both local people and refugee families and how time and community strengths ultimately overcome misgivings.
Thank you.
Everyone in Albury, well, actually everyone, knows Victoria is a political and financial basket case.
Unfortunately we are linked to Victoria because they run our health system, so how about this for an idea, the Victorian government actually do something for the good of citizens.
If they cancelled the black hole they call the tunnel and put that $26 billion into health, think what could happen, we might have hospitals that worked.
Wodonga Raiders play on Good Friday and Albury travel to Corowa on Easter Saturday.
Wodonga Bulldogs had two three-week breaks in the 2023 season due to Corowa-Rutherglen pulling out of the competition.
With so many coming home for the Easter break, and no games in the Tallangatta league, it would have been great to have a game at Martin Park on Easter Saturday.
Financially it has been a success in the past.
I've received notification from ANZ Wodonga that the branch will be cashless apart from ATMs in the branch. This means if you need change or $5 notes, a trip to Albury will be required. Poor service or lack of it.
