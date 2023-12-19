The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bonza boss comes out swinging after flight cancellation fiascos

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated December 19 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza chief executive officer Tim Jordan alights from the inaugural flight into Albury from the Sunshine Coast on April 7. Picture by Mark Jesser
Bonza chief executive officer Tim Jordan alights from the inaugural flight into Albury from the Sunshine Coast on April 7. Picture by Mark Jesser

With Bonza's reputation in tatters last week after several flight cancellations leaving passengers stranded, the fledgling airline's boss has come out swinging.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help