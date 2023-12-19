Bonza boss comes out swinging after flight cancellation fiascos

With Bonza's reputation in tatters last week after several flight cancellations leaving passengers stranded, the fledgling airline's boss has come out swinging.
Chief executive Tim Jordan denied the carrier sold seats for flights knowing they had been cancelled and hinted more planes were on the way.
Mr Jordan apologised to Border travellers saying the carrier "had got things wrong, and we own that", but gave an assurance the airline was firmly committed to servicing the region.
Mr Jordan offered an explanation for the cancellations between Albury and the Gold Coast last week, but also said the carrier was "working on its processes" and said more planes on the way would help alleviate any bugs in its scheduling process.
"We wanted to introduce new routes into and out of the Gold Coast for the peak summer season and, unfortunately that approvals process has just taken longer than we anticipated," Mr Jordan told The Border Mail on Tuesday, December 19.
"We will look at ourselves and say, what lessons could we learn? Because we're not happy with some of the consequences of that whereby customers had flight cancellations and disruption.
"That process was complex, involving two airlines and two regulators, the one here in Australia, but also the Canadian regulator."
Mr Jordan was referring to the short-term lease of two new planes to help service its Gold Coast operations.
"After some months of this process, we yesterday (December 18) received approval to start operating two new aircraft from the Gold Coast base," he said.
"What we have been going through, especially over the past two to three weeks, is trying to cover that flying with our spare aircraft but also by, unfortunately, deferring a number of the new routes from the Gold Coast.
"What that has meant is we have seen cancellations and some schedule changes that we really don't want to put into the market.
"We have seen, as a consequence of those approvals only being received yesterday, more customer disruption ... for any customers who have been impacted over the past two or three weeks we've got nothing but apologies."
Mr Jordan rejected claims from some disgruntled customers that Bonza had accepted money for seats on flights that had already been cancelled.
"That's never been the case," Mr Jordan said. "In terms of where we've have knowledge of flights that were unable to be serviced, we would absolutely not be selling the seats.
"There was a flight cancellation just last weekend which was caused by a maintenance event for an aircraft. Now, clearly, maintenance events essentially happen at the last minute, which is not something that we have any notice of."
Mr Jordan said it was possible people could have booked a flight and, shortly after the booking was confirmed by the app, it was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
"We've been very, very mindful of making sure that we've had line of sight to the operations that we would be able to service," he said.
"Where we wouldn't be able to service those particular flights we have obviously made sure that we're not selling seats."
In terms of the recent flight cancellations, Mr Jordan said he stood by Bonza's record.
"When you actually look at August through October on the Australian domestic market, there were more than 5000 flight cancellations in the domestic aviation market between August 1 and October 31," he said.
"Of those more than 5000 flights Bonza had five cancellations and that, strangely enough, has been glossed over.
"We are not happy with the five cancellations that occurred in that three-month period, we want to strive for perfection, although we realise that that's probably unrealistic."
Mr Jordan said the two new temporarily leased planes would mean more flexibility with the airline's scheduling process, but that there were also other planes in the pipeline.
"Matilda will be in the air very, very soon," he said.
"I think there is going to be some interesting news coming out shortly in terms of Matilda's best mate.
"So hopefully, Shazza, Bazza, Sheila and Malc will be joined by not only Matilda, but a new best mate, very, very soon."
While concerns have previously been raised about Bonza being pushed out by the bigger carriers on some regional routes, Mr Jordan said the airline was unfazed.
"We're doing something very different to other airlines," he said. "We're offering the opportunity for many people to fly at a cost which may not work for other airlines because their business model is dependent on higher fares.
"So we're not impacting other airlines, there are still all of the same airlines still servicing the Albury-Wodonga market, they would not be seeing an impact from what we're doing because we are stimulating new demand to new destinations that were previously unserviced into and out of Albury-Wodonga."
He said Bonza still banked on the goodwill shown by customers to try something different.
"We know that customers want an alternative to the status quo," he said. "This really is not so much David versus Goliath, it's more like Shazza versus Goliath.
"That's the scale of what we're trying to do here for representing regional centres like Albury-Wodonga and I think that most customers realise that we've got a small fleet.
"We don't have 100 aircraft or 200 aircraft like others. We are going to get things wrong, when that happens we will own it, and we will learn and we will move on and we will be there especially for regional centres."
