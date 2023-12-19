Erratic driver crashed into wire rope barrier on the Hume Freeway

A man who crashed into a wire rope barrier on the Hume Freeway and continued to drive has been warned the incident could have been far worse.
Police received at least four calls after spotting Uwe Heinz Stahl's vehicle in December last year.
The black Audi hatchback had been all over the road when first seen at Springhurst.
Other road users reported the Audi as tailgating and travelling erratically.
Stahl hit the rope barrier, stopped, picked up damaged parts and put them back in his car, and continued driving.
The fourth triple zero call came when the car almost sideswiped a vehicle as it was overtaken.
Stahl was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle with the engine still running when police found him.
He appeared drug affected.
He took out bank notes when told to produce his licence and was taken to the Wangaratta station for questioning.
He told police he was looking at Google on his phone at the time he was driving.
Stahl admitted to a charge of careless driving in the Wodonga Magistrates Court, and said he had sleep apnoea and believed he fell asleep.
The court heard he had priors for drink-driving and suspended driving.
The retired boilermaker, forklift driver and concreter said he took medication including Seroquel, methadone and blood thinners.
"This could have been enormously dangerous," magistrate Peter Dunn said on Tuesday, December 19.
He imposed a $1000 fine.
