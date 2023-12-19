The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Erratic driver crashed into wire rope barrier on the Hume Freeway

December 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uwe Stahl was charged with careless driving after hitting a wire rope barrier on the Hume Freeway. Picture supplied
Uwe Stahl was charged with careless driving after hitting a wire rope barrier on the Hume Freeway. Picture supplied

A man who crashed into a wire rope barrier on the Hume Freeway and continued to drive has been warned the incident could have been far worse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.