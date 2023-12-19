The Border Mail
Site for new Border school made official by principal

Anthony Bunn
December 20 2023 - 5:00am
Bandiana Primary School principal Donna Wright stands on land at Leneva that is set to become home to a new education hub for her students. Picture by James Wiltshire
Official notice has been given that Bandiana Primary School in 2026 will shift to a new site off Baranduda Boulevard on the southern edge of Wodonga.

