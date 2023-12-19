Site for new Border school made official by principal

Official notice has been given that Bandiana Primary School in 2026 will shift to a new site off Baranduda Boulevard on the southern edge of Wodonga.
Principal Donna Wright this week told school families that a campus would be built at 29 Jennings Boulevard, Leneva.
"The new school, known by its interim name of Leneva Primary School, is anticipated to start being built from mid-2024," Ms Wright wrote in a letter.
"It will open its doors for day one, term 1, 2026."
Ms Wright told The Border Mail there were mixed emotions about the move, but the overriding feeling was one of fulfilment.
"There's some essence of sadness because we're leaving a place, but there's this enthusiasm there which is about going to an upgraded facility which is state of the art and to me the school is not the building, it's the staff, so to me that's exciting," she said.
"At this stage we've only had enthusiasm from parents because we've talked about this for a long time and this is about getting surety."
The school now has just under 300 students and 30 staff and new site is to cater to up to 500 pupils with a corresponding increase in workers expected.
The Victorian government first flagged the new school in 2018, when it committed $550,000 towards planning in its budget.
It would not be the first Leneva Primary School, if that moniker is adopted.
A school of that name, situated along the Beechworth-Wodonga Road near the Leneva Hall, had students for more than 100 years until 1981.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren welcomed the determination on Bandiana's future, but said it highlighted the need for more schools.
"It's extremely pleasing that the Baranduda-Leneva site for the school is now being activated, but it is also a little concerning that after this school closes there is no longer a school in the Bandiana corridor," Cr Mildren said.
"We've got a big and growing population in Bandiana itself and then you've got the Killara development and in the not too distant future you'd expect things to happen in the Bonegilla corridor.
"It's not something that's going to be a massive issue tomorrow, but it's not that far away with the population growing at a high rate."
