OUR SAY: Reserve judgement as purple wave of e-scooters change our streets

"Give them a chance, they are the best thing ever and so easy," one Border Mail reader says.
"It's only going to be a matter of time before an accident happens," says another.
"Honestly, I am not sure what's worse, abandoned electric scooters or abandoned shopping trolleys," offers a third.
Many walkers, diners and drivers in the trial zone have spotted the scooters in motion, hopefully being ridden safely by sober people of the correct age who are wearing helmets and will park them appropriately afterwards.
Inevitably this won't always be 100 per cent the case, but at least Albury police did not report any major issues arising out of the first weekend of e-scooter use.
Like any new thing, some teething issues are to be expected and it would be worth seeing how the trial plays out over time before making any definitive judgements.
An interesting anomaly, one highlighted by Cycle Station owner Jacob Wolki, is the fact privately-owned e-scooters can only be used on private property.
Nor are they allowed in the current Albury trial area, so expect to see only purple whenever e-scooters congregate in the city over coming months.
