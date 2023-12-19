Multiple O'Farrell Cup challenges on the horizon

There are set to be at least two challenges as the O'Farrell Cup makes its return.
However there is still plenty of work needed to be done ahead of the resumption of the time-honoured competition.
Wagga and Griffith have both indicated their willingness to challenge holders Albury-Wodonga Provincial this season.
The provincial side has held the cup since 2018, however they haven't needed to actively defend their title since 2021.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga chairman Michael Erdeljac is expecting the first challenge to be held in late January or early February.
However the structure of the competition is yet to be finalised.
New Wagga-based Cricket NSW's competition co-ordinator Anthony McGettigan is hopeful all parties can come together to allow for the return of the competition.
"We're just waiting to get all the stakeholders together so we can formalise and update the competition rules and regulations to take into account the modernisation of the game," McGettigan said.
"The general thought is we need colours and probably play with a white ball but we also have to take into account if the other associations play in whites and with a red ball all the time we need to work something out as to what is going to suit them.
"Otherwise they are not going to challenge and it becomes a Wagga versus Griffith versus Albury competition and that's not what it should be.
"There's a lot to be worked out to make the competition's standards equal for all parties who want to be involved in it."
McGettigan hopes some of the changes will allow for wider interest in the competition to return with Wagga the only competition not under the Cricket Albury-Wodonga banner last time.
The competition has long been the domain of Wagga's association but plans were put in place to move the organising of challenges to the Riverina zone.
However these are yet to be finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.