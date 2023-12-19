The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Multiple O'Farrell Cup challenges on the horizon

By Courtney Rees
December 19 2023 - 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is set to be at least two O'Farrell Cup challenges in 2024 with a return of the time-honoured competition on the horizon. Picture by Les Smith
There is set to be at least two O'Farrell Cup challenges in 2024 with a return of the time-honoured competition on the horizon. Picture by Les Smith

There are set to be at least two challenges as the O'Farrell Cup makes its return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.