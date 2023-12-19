Existing Border childcare centre set to relocate after site given approval

An established Albury childcare operator is expected to take charge of a new centre on Mate Street in 2025.
Goodstart Early Learning, which has creches on Banff Avenue and Pemberton Street in the Border city, confirmed with The Border Mail on Tuesday, December 19, it would run the new centre on the corner of Mate and Smith streets once it is constructed.
The $1.49-million project, to be constructed by Afonso Building Solutions, is expected to accommodate up to 92 children and 16 staff.
"While a DA for a new centre has been lodged with the council, planning is in the very early stages and Goodstart will not be considering relocating to the Mate Street site until 2025," a Goodstart Early Learning spokesperson said.
A petition started by Smith Street homeowner Therese Lum calling for greater attention to be paid to traffic concerns was signed by more than 60 residents.
Mechanic Phil Bullivant feared he would have to close his long-running automotive business if the childcare centre got the green light as he wouldn't be able to operate at the required capacity with the extra traffic generated.
It remains unclear if the Banff Avenue site would continue once the Mate Street centre opens, but if it didn't, this would mean no additional childcare numbers in Albury, given it already caters for about 90 children.
