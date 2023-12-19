The Border Mail
Existing Border childcare centre set to relocate after site given approval

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 20 2023 - 7:00am
Albury childcare centre Goodstart Early Learning on Banff Avenue is set for a move to Mate Street in the coming years after a site was approved by Albury Council on Monday, December 11. Picture by Mark Jesser
An established Albury childcare operator is expected to take charge of a new centre on Mate Street in 2025.

