Man arrested as part of fire investigation pleads guilty to unrelated charges

An East Albury man arrested by police investigating a unit fire has been convicted of intimidation, though no charges have been laid in relation to the blaze.
Albury police said on Tuesday, December 19, that a 42-year-old man was arrested in East Street in the wake of the Mitchell Street fire on Monday just after 5am.
It was revealed in Albury Local Court on Tuesday that the arrested man was Barry John Spurr, who had been involved in a dispute with his uncle over the sale of a car battery.
Spurr tried to get his uncle to pay for the battery, sending two cordial texts and then a third in which he said: "Give me my f---ing money or I'm burning your car".
That was sent on Saturday evening. When police spoke to the uncle, at Albury hospital, he showed police the texts.
On announcing the arrest, police said investigations into the cause of the fire at the unit, which sustained severe fire and water damage, were continuing.
The occupant of the one-bedroom home was awoken by his smoke alarm and the sound of the crackling fire.
He was later treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.
Spurr appeared before magistrate Tony Murray via a video link to the Albury police station dock, pleading guilty to stalking or intimidation, hinder police and possess a prohibited drug.
That came after two other charges were withdrawn.
Mr Murray convicted Spurr and released him on a six-month community corrections order.
"(The offending) appears to have occurred out of frustration," he said.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said his client had been hoping to use the money from the sale of the battery to buy Christmas presents for his children.
Police told the court the uncle bought the battery from Spurr early in December. He installed it in his maroon Holden Commodore station wagon.
No money was exchanged, with the understanding the victim would pay Spurr at a later date.
On Thursday, December 14, at 3.59pm, the victim received a text message from Spurr that said: "Hey bro give me a buzz, let me know what is going on. I need that cash for the girls this weekend."
The victim did not reply, then Spurr sent a second text message the following day at 7.17am.
"Hey ... give me a buzz yeah?" Again, the victim did not reply.
The third message with the "burning your car" threat was sent on Saturday at 7.14pm.
Armed with the evidence of the texts gleaned from the uncle, police went to Spurr's East Street home and placed him under arrest.
He admitted sending the messages. Police searched him and discovered he had cannabis, later weighed at 1.3 grams, in his left jeans pocket.
"The accused removed the cannabis leaf from his pocket before tossing it behind himself onto the driveway," police said.
Spurr, who said the cannabis was for his personal use, was asked to produce his mobile phone, so he asked his mother to fetch the device.
He was then asked to provide the unlocking code, but instead he knocked the device out of the officer's hand.
The phone smashed on hitting the concrete driveway, which police said was part of an effort by Spurr "to prevent any evidence being garnered, hindering the officer in the execution of her duties".
Spurr was handcuffed and taken to the Albury police station, where he made admissions to sending the texts "out of frustration".
