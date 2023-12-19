The Border Mail
Man arrested as part of fire investigation pleads guilty to unrelated charges

By Albury Court
Updated December 19 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Barry John Spurr
An East Albury man arrested by police investigating a unit fire has been convicted of intimidation, though no charges have been laid in relation to the blaze.

