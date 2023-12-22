Beechworth's historic post office facelift delights puzzled townsfolk

With the scaffolding around Beechworth's heritage-listed former post office taken down, townsfolk are still scratching their heads as to what will become of the landmark.
Mystery surrounds the project, part of which was undertaken by Melbourne builder Dome which went into liquidation in October.
The owner, who bought the building in August 2020 for $1,358,500, had sought permission from the Victorian Transport and Planning Department, which oversees Heritage Victoria, to renovate it.
With some Beechworth netizens earlier spreading wild rumours about the building's future including it becoming a McDonald's restaurant, Indigo Shire Council confirmed it had not received any new applications for any fast food outlet in Beechworth.
Longtime Beechworth businesswoman and history buff Elizabeth Mason said she and others were delighted to see the building's facelift.
"They've done an amazing job on that old building, it's always good to see the heritage of Beechworth preserved like this," the former Beechworth History and Heritage Society head said.
"As one of the oldest retailers in Beechworth, it's wonderful to have seen this project done properly.
"I think most people in town are delighted to have seen this come together, despite some of the Facebook comments.
"The work done to the magnificent architecture is amazing, it will be great to see it back in action."
One resident who declined to be named said it was refreshing to see that rumours of the historic building being turned into a McDonald's restaurant "turned out to be false".
"There was a lot of talk around town as to what will become of it," the resident said. "Some people are sort of hoping it will be a restaurant, but I guess we shall see."
Indigo Shire mayor, Sophie Price said last month she was aware the works had "created much community interest".
"It's such an important part of our heritage landscape and we look forward to seeing it again take centre stage," Cr Price said.
The Italianate post office was constructed in 1870 by renowned government architect Peter Kerr.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.