Busy crook set for super-sentence hearing in early 2024, still denies dog theft

An Albury man accused of stealing a $7000 boutique pup from a Sydney pet store is expected to face a sentence hearing in late January.
While Kyle Anthony Crighton previously has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the dog, Albury Local Court has heard a resolution of the matter is close.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison told magistrate Tony Murray on Tuesday, December 19, that representations over the facts remained with the police.
But a positive response was possible upon NSW courts resuming after the Christmas-New Year break on January 8.
With that, Mr Harrison asked that the charges be adjourned to a sentencing hearing before Waverley Local Court in Sydney on January 24.
Crighton, 20, of Thurgoona Street, remains in custody and was not required to appear in court on Tuesday.
Several other charge sequences to which Crighton previously pleaded guilty were also adjourned for sentence, but before the Albury court - again, on January 24.
Crighton, whose mother attended court in support of her son on Tuesday, had already admitted to stealing two pairs of sunglasses during the same visit to Sydney, as well as to matters including several unrelated second offence charges of driving while disqualified.
He also pleaded guilty to breaching his parole by cutting off a security ankle bracelet.
Mr Harrison told Mr Murray that an outcome had still not come through for an assessment of Crighton's suitability for the Balund-a Program at Tabulam, in far north-eastern NSW.
This is an Indigenous, diversion program for offenders over 18 that combines cultural programs with ones that address issues including drug and alcohol addiction.
