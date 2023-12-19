The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Busy crook set for super-sentence hearing in early 2024, still denies dog theft

By Albury Court
December 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Anthony Crighton
Kyle Anthony Crighton

An Albury man accused of stealing a $7000 boutique pup from a Sydney pet store is expected to face a sentence hearing in late January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.