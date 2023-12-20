Alpine councillors show support for more EV charging points across shire

A community petition calling for an electric vehicle charging station at Mount Beauty has received backing from Alpine Council.
At the council meeting on Tuesday, December 19, councillors acknowledged the petition drawn up by Upper Kiewa Valley Community Association and asked the group to make a community submission through the budget process for its construction.
The petition contained 156 signatories and stated: "We the undersigned, being residents and/or business owners of the Upper Kiewa Valley, request that at least one charging station for electric vehicles/cars be established in the central business area of Mount Beauty which will be available to serve locals and tourists alike."
In December 2022, the council commissioned a prospectus relating to community energy and EV charging through a federal and Victorian government joint funding program.
It considered Mount Beauty Stadium as a potential location for a charging point, with the findings of that report due early in 2024.
Councillor Kelli Prime felt Alpine Shire was "probably behind the eight ball" when it came to EVs.
"This is where things are headed. There's more and more EVs out on the road and I think everyone could attest to that," she said.
"If we want people to travel here and use it as a tourist destination and use EVs, we're going to have to cater to that."
Cr Katarina Hughes expected the community would drive the demand for more EV infrastructure.
"To see where it takes us from here will be an interesting journey for all and I think it'll be a very good learning opportunity for many people," she said.
"I'm excited to see this through and the progress of where EV charging goes for us."
As an EV owner, Cr Sarah Nicholas said it was important there were regular stations across the shire to allow residents and visitors to better plan their journeys.
"The more there are, the better it is for people to go 'I only need to go 30 kilometres, so I don't need to charge at this one, I can get to the next one'," she said.
"I know there's legislation coming in that will encourage EV charging stations to be operational more of the time, but the more we have the merrier."
The council also awarded contracts for public bins and cleaning of buildings, as well as security services to SSX Group.
A three-year contract at a lump sum cost of $796,000 for cleaning was granted, with a starting date of February 1, 2024.
Cr Ron Janas questioned if the contract would focus on the employment of people within Alpine Shire, which was confirmed by chief executive Will Jeremy.
"The council officers have recognised the critical importance of having local members of the community delivering the service on the ground," he said.
"One of the shortcomings we've heard from our previous engagement of contractors is they've struggled to engage people locally, they've engaged resources from outside the shire that they brought in and what we've seen is perhaps a level of service that hasn't met the community expectation.
"We've identified that as a critical success factor to have actually have people that are recruited and engaged and who are locals, and that is exactly what SSX have committed to do in order to deliver this service."
SSX Group was given a three-year term at an annual cost of $85,000 to carry out security patrols amid concerns from councillors about the rise in vandalism of public buildings.
Mr Jeremy said the council was closer to the implementation of CCTV for frequently vandalised sites such as Howitt Park at Bright and Porepunkah's Riverside Park.
Cr Hughes said it was a wider community issue and urged anyone who witnessed vandalism to call it out.
