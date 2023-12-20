The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alpine councillors show support for more EV charging points across shire

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpine Council is open to exploring construction of an EV charging station at Mount Beauty after a petition calling for it was presented at the December 19 council meeting. Picture by Shutterstock
Alpine Council is open to exploring construction of an EV charging station at Mount Beauty after a petition calling for it was presented at the December 19 council meeting. Picture by Shutterstock

A community petition calling for an electric vehicle charging station at Mount Beauty has received backing from Alpine Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.