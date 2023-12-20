A legend of the Rutherglen wine industry drives past his vines one more time

Rutherglen legend William (Bill) Chambers OAM may have never become a winemaker had he been a less obedient son.
Bill's son Stephen Chambers said his dad was keen to join the Navy after he left boarding school in Melbourne in 1949 but his father Arthur had other ideas.
His advice was for him to give wine-making a go at Roseworthy Agricultural College in South Australia.
"Being a dutiful son Bill did just that," he said.
"The course comprised of two years of agriculture followed by two years of oenology commencing in 1951 and graduating in 1954; Bill completed the course with first class honours."
Mr Chambers' weather-beaten hat, gum boots and well-worn jersey were proudly on display as a wine dog weaved its way through the crowd.
Mr Chambers said his father was one of seven brothers and he had been sent away to school in Melbourne from the age of seven.
He lived with his maternal grandparents at Hawthorn until he later became a boarder at Scotch College.
After working at Seppelt and Lindeman's at Rutherglen, Mr Chambers quickly made a name for himself in the industry and honed his craft as a junior winemaker in the Clare Valley.
Ms Crawley shared an account from fellow winemaker and friend Peter Weste, who ultimately replaced Mr Chambers at Stanley Wines when he returned to Rutherglen in 1959.
"We spent the 1958 vintage together and had a great time except that Bill didn't keep any wine records; he kept it all in his head!" she said.
"He used to wear a ratty old pair of shorts, which had a large hole in the crotch area, and if he wasn't careful sometimes the equipment was in full view. He was quite oblivious of that!
"I never met a man who was so unconcerned about anything. His motto was: She'll be right, mate."
Mr Chambers said his father teamed up with cellarmaster and winemaker Syd MacMahon on his first vintage at the family winery in 1959.
They produced 5000 gallons, or 22,000 litres, that year.
"Bill thought it was pretty good considering the low-bearing nature of the old vineyard and the fact they only had a hand pump to move the wine!" Mr Chambers said.
"Both of them had pretty strong arms by the end of it."
Ms Crawley shared Robert O'Callahan's memories of working with Mr Chambers in the 1960s: "His gregarious nature, striking smile and mop of curly hair made him less intimidating than he otherwise might have been. He was a small dedicated winemaker committed to doing things his way, making wine that had a small share of a specialist market, and he survived when many others could not."
Mr Chambers married Catherine McMillan on February 7, 1962, and they had four children, Kay, Allison, Jonathan and Stephen.
Following Mrs Chambers' death from cancer in 1986, he wed Wendy Crawley in 1989. He gained stepchildren Sandra, Grant and Margot.
Mr Chambers had a successful wine judging career, joining every capital city show and including a 21-year term as chair of Royal Melbourne Show.
With an appetite for life and food in equal measure, Mr Chambers said his father might have been influenced by being one of seven sons or going to boarding school.
"Either way, he always ate quickly and always had an eye on other people's plates," he said.
"Nobody was safe from Dad's poaching!"
Mr Chambers contributed a lifetime to the passion and craft of the wine industry, so much so he was awarded Life Membership of The Australian Wine Industry in 2005.
An avid reader and reluctant traveller, Mr Chambers stepped back from the daily running of the winery at the turn of the century to focus on his study of Latin and Ancient Greek.
True to style, he still manned the cellar door every weekend until 2020.
Mr Chambers moved into Glenview Community Care Nursing Home at Rutherglen early in 2023.
Wendy joined him in July and they spent those last few months together.
He died on December 14, aged 90.
After Wednesday's service Mr Chambers' coffin did a final drive along Barkly Street, flanked by the family vineyard, before a private cremation.
Mourners shared their memories of Mr Chambers over a special drop or two at the winery.
He would have surely approved.
