The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man headbutted brother in front of police due to victim's drug use

December 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Boyd was fined $500 for headbutting his brother. File photo
Justin Boyd was fined $500 for headbutting his brother. File photo

A Wodonga resident who headbutted his brother in front of police says he has feuded with the victim over his drug use for 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.