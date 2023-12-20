Man headbutted brother in front of police due to victim's drug use

A Wodonga resident who headbutted his brother in front of police says he has feuded with the victim over his drug use for 20 years.
Officers were called to a Wedge Court home about 10.45am on November 25 after a reported family dispute.
The Wodonga court heard officers arrived and Justin Anthony Boyd's brother answered the door.
Police asked the "severely substance affected" man if there had been an argument, and he replied "this is my property, you can't do s---".
He was evasive with officers and police spoke to Justin Boyd.
As the victim was leaving, Boyd headbutted the man in clear view of police, while their body cameras were filming.
The brother tried to throw a bike helmet but was stopped.
He refused to make a statement about the incident, but Boyd was still charged.
He told magistrate Peter Dunn the pair had fought for 20 years over the victim's substance use.
Boyd said his brother had no regard for his mum and shot up drugs in front of her.
"It's a fairly vicious thing to do," Mr Dunn said of the headbutt.
"It didn't really connect, but anyway," Boyd replied.
The magistrate asked if he would assault him again, and Boyd replied that his brother injecting drugs "takes a toll".
"Are you going to be more restrained in the future?" Mr Dunn asked, and Boyd replied "I hope so".
"You're no good to your mother if you're in jail," Mr Dunn said, and imposed a $500 fine without conviction.
