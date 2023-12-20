'It definitely opened my eyes': Lavis' Fiji trip provided more than netball

Mia Lavis' 2023 highlight reel is certainly jam-packed.
From a Commonwealth Youth Games gold medal, to an Ovens and Murray under-17 premiership, or going toe-to-toe with the Silver Ferns, it's been a year of exciting opportunities for the talented 17-year-old.
While the skilled goal shooter has learnt many lessons along the way, she admits gratitude is the one she'll cherish most from her experiences.
Lavis recently returned from a week-long trip to Fiji with the Victorian Institute of Sport, where she not only had the opportunity to play against Fijian players and members of the South Australian Sports Institute, but also immersed herself in Fijian culture.
"When you look at their facilities, they're obviously a bit different to ours in Australia and it does make you feel grateful for what we have here," Lavis said.
"The Fijian people are so grateful for what they have and they always make the most out of it and never complain.
"It kind of puts it into perspective how lucky we are and the gratitude that we should show for the things we have.
"It definitely opened my eyes."
After running a netball clinic with the Fijian locals, it culminated in a moment she'll never forget.
"At the end of it they sang us a song in a circle," she said.
"It was pretty special and there were plenty of girls tearing up afterwards.
"I think we realised how grateful they were that we were there and that we got so much out of the experience as well."
While she's used to taking on the best in the Ovens and Murray League, Lavis found herself up against the most talented men's players in Fiji.
"They were very unorthodox, but very athletic, so it was pretty hard to keep up with them and read the ball," she said.
"There were plenty of no-look passes. It was pretty different, but it was a good experience."
"She (Eliza) is one of my really good mates from Raiders, so it's very exciting," she said.
"I can't wait for January for the state team selections.
"Ever since nationals earlier this year I was hungry to make the state team again.
"I knew it would be harder because I'm bottom age next year, but the goal is always to try and push further."
Lavis is now ready to take the next step in her netball career after signing with Victorian Netball League club North East Blaze.
As well as travelling up and down the highway, Lavis will also remain in Raiders' colours next season.
"It's going to be a challenge going to Melbourne every week, but the people there are so nice and it will be another chance to develop my netball," she said.
"I'm excited to play a different level of competition every week and hopefully try and improve.
"I'm also excited for Raiders, obviously I love that club and it will be good to see what we can do next year."
Having just completed Year 11, Lavis will now look to juggle her netball commitments with Year 12 study.
Lavis admitted she's grateful for the support of her parents in helping her pursue her dreams.
"It obviously wouldn't be possible without my parents support and I'm very grateful for all the driving they've done and the support they've given me," she said.
"They always say they're my number one supporters."
As the year comes to a close, Lavis is overwhelmed by the opportunities she's received.
"Looking back at this year, everything just feels like a blur, it's gone so quick," she said.
"It's a good time to reflect. It's been a very fun year and I've been lucky enough to be given opportunities by different coaches.
"It's been a very good year."
