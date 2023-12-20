Car and trailer theft charges pending for man awaiting murder sentence

A man awaiting sentence over a shotgun murder in a Wodonga street will learn his fate mid next year.
Benjamin Stiler appeared in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 20, on charges of car theft, trailer theft and disqualified driving.
He was found guilty of murder last month after shooting Duwayne Johnson outside a Woodland Street home on January 16, 2022.
Stiler fled, became involved in a police chase, travelled extensively including to South Australia, and was arrested in Melbourne.
The gun was seized.
Stiler stood trial, and jurors weren't told about the car theft, trailer theft and driving offence.
His lawyer Calvin Sloan said the murder sentence was listed in the Supreme Court in April.
Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn asked what would happen to the lower court matters if there was an appeal.
"He's presumably not going anywhere, even if there's an appeal, for several years," he said on December 20.
"I mean you might be able to persuade the court to fine him or something similar."
Mr Sloan said "everything's up in the air in terms of the matter in the Supreme Court".
An appeal hasn't been lodged on the murder verdict; it isn't possible until the sentence has been handed down.
While an appeal was discussed in court, it wasn't flagged that one would be lodged.
The car theft, trailer theft and unlicensed driving charge is listed for sentencing on May 16, following the April 15 murder plea hearing.
