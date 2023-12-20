Young 'Tallent' switches from Hume league to the Ovens and Murray

A career best season haul of 60-goals has prompted promising young Brock-Burrum forward Keith Tallent to challenge himself at the higher standard and sign with North Albury.
The classy forward has spent the majority of the pre-season training with the Ovens and Murray club and committed to the Hoppers earlier this week.
"I work with Harry Weaven and decided to follow him into town and have a bit of a run around with the Hoppers," Tallent said.
"I've really enjoyed the training and the new environment so I decided to sign earlier this week.
"It's hard work but everybody has got a lot of respect for Tim (Broomhead) after the amount of improvement this season under his coaching and want to take that next step and play finals.
"The skill level at training has really stood out to me and everybody can see the club is heading in the right direction.
"Everybody is hungry to play finals and have a bit of a crack and I just want to improve as much as I can and see if I can get the best out of myself in the coming season."
Tallent, 20, is a Brock-Burrum junior who made his senior debut in 2021 as a teenager and has quickly established himself as a senior regular.
He notched his 50th senior match this season and has booted more than 120 goals to stamp himself as one of the most dangerous medium sized forwards in the Hume league.
Tallent booted 60-goals this season to finish second in the league goalkicking title behind prolific goalkicker Trent Castles who booted 71 goals from 14 matches.
"I definitely feel that I'm coming off my best season yet in the Hume league and have a bit more confidence in my ability now," he said.
"The previous two years I was only 18 and 19 and still finding my feet and adapting to playing against the bigger bodies.
"This year I had to take on a lot more responsibility up forward in the absence of a recognised spearhead like Damian Cupido and John Spencer which we had previously.
"So without Cupido and Spencer I probably got used by my teammates a lot more than previously and I played a lot closer to goal this season as well.
"For whatever reason I probably wasn't as fit as I should have been this year and that's why I'm keen for a big pre-season and give myself every opportunity to play seniors at North Albury.
"I played a bit of under-16s and thirds at North Albury on permit so I know quite a few of the younger players as well.
"Blokes like the Gardiner boys (Flynn, Archer, Foster and Cody).
"I work with Nathan Dennis and Jack Reynolds as well.
"Archer and Fos are playing up in Darwin over the off-season but by all accounts most of the group is sticking together and there haven't been any big departures.
"So most blokes are sticking around and the club has been able to add a bit more depth as well with a few more signings.
"So the signs are promising and I'm really excited about what lies ahead."
The Hoppers travel to Myrtleford for their season opener followed by matches against Wangaratta, Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders.
