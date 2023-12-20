WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seeking three people

Albury police are seeking help to find three people with warrants out for their arrest.
Daniel Buttress-Grove has one warrant out for his arrest.
He is depicted with a beard and dark, thinning hair.
He is known to frequent the Albury region.
Aaron Rinehart, who had a sentencing matter listed in Deniliquin a week ago and in Griffith on Wednesday, November 20, is also being sought.
He has links to Albury and Corowa and is well known to police.
Rodney Barrett, who has ties to Lavington and Albury, is also being sought.
A police image shows him with a dark beard and dark hair.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
