The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Christmas comes early as two Albury homes are snapped up at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 20 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A two-bedroom home on Cowper Street, north of the Albury CBD, sold under the hammer for $549,000 on Wednesday, December 20. Picture supplied
A two-bedroom home on Cowper Street, north of the Albury CBD, sold under the hammer for $549,000 on Wednesday, December 20. Picture supplied

A two-bedroom home close to the Albury CBD has sold at auction for almost $550,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.