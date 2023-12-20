Christmas comes early as two Albury homes are snapped up at auction

A two-bedroom home close to the Albury CBD has sold at auction for almost $550,000.
The modern property, located on Cowper Street near Albury High School, Mercy Health and JC King Park, was snapped up under the hammer for $549,000 on Wednesday, December 20, after strong interest from two parties.
Set on 626 square metres of land, the home also boasts a sun room off the main bedroom.
An opening bid of $500,000 was accepted by Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro and it was upped to $525,000 with a quick reply.
The price then rose in $10,000 increments to $535,000 and $545,000, before the auction was paused for discussions with the vendor.
Upon resumption, a bid of $549,000 was placed, which was enough to get the property on the market and proved to be the winning move.
The agency also had success with a three-bedroom dwelling on O'Shea Street in Lavington, sold for $363,000.
Located off Urana Road and a short drive from Lavington Sports Ground and the business district, bidding started at $315,000.
A second party joined the auction at $325,000 and the pair went back and forth with $10,000 rises to quickly take it to $345,000.
The next bid of $350,000 got the property on the market, but it was far from over as the parties exchanged further offers of $5000 to bump it to $360,000.
An attempt was made to secure the home at $361,000, but it was beaten by a bid of $363,000, which saw the hammer fall.
"It's a neat and tidy, low maintenance home," Mr Pattaro said.
"It's the perfect starter or great for a buyer looking to downsize."
A three-bedroom house on Kemp Street in Lavington was passed in without a bid, while Ray White Albury North also set aside a five-bedroom, two-bathroom property with in-ground pool on Northern View Drive in West Albury.
The agency's first auctions of 2024 will be held on Wednesday, January 17.
