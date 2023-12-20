An enormously popular coach to step down from Cricket Albury-Wodonga club

St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell will step down after the Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial season.
The former Victorian Premier Cricket all-rounder is in his third season with the Patties.
However, he will remain as a player in 2024-2025.
"Liam has been instrumental in shaping the success of our club both on and off the field," Patties' president Tony Maher praised.
"His commitment to excellence and the development of our players has been outstanding.
"We are grateful for the impact he has had and look forward to his continued contributions in the seasons to come."
A Border product, Scammell spent eight years in the powerful VPC.
He won Northcote's MVP on debut and posted a record partnership with Australia's ODI World Cup-squad winning member Marcus Stoinis.
The right-arm medium-fast bowler also played one match for Victoria's Second XI, taking three wickets and facing World Cup winner Adam Zampa.
He then spent five years at Melbourne University, winning the best and fairest in his last season before joining St Pat's in April, 2021.
Scammell was chased by the bulk of Cricket Albury-Wodonga clubs, but chose the Patties, where his father Pat had played lower grades.
He led the club to last year's decider where Lavington won by 50 runs.
However, Scammell had a superb game, topping both St Pat's wickets (4-52) and runs (77).
"Liam has left an indelible mark, bringing about instant and positive changes to our cricketing community," the club's press release stated.
"Under Liam's leadership, St Patrick's Cricket Club has undergone a transformation into a semi-professional environment, while maintaining an incredibly enjoyable atmosphere.
"His commitment to the club and his dedication to fostering both on and off-field growth for our members have been exemplary.
"We would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for Liam's exceptional contributions to SPCC."
Under Scammell's leadership, the club has won successive club championships.
"St Pat's is now actively engaged in the search for a new senior coach who will build upon Liam's legacy and lead the team to further achievements," the press release added.
"The club remains committed to maintaining a high standard of cricketing excellence while fostering a positive and enjoyable atmosphere for all members."
Scammell will turn 34 on Christmas Eve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.