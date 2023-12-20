Coach says Rovers' passion for the game is 'inspiring to be a part of'

Wangaratta Rovers Female Football Club has locked in its coaches for the 2024 season.
After assisting the open women's side this year, Ollie Morton-Rodaro will step up to co-coach alongside Kathryn Burns, while Jess Whitehead and Celia Piesse have teamed up to lead the under-17s.
Bron McGorlick will remain at the helm of the under-14s.
Morton-Rodaro, who has previously been involved with Fitzroy's senior women's program, said he's looking forward to what the new season has in store for the Hawks.
"We've added some key players to our team, and with the league expanding to 18 players on the field, up from 16, it's great," he said.
After contesting the preliminary final this season, Morton-Rodaro admitted the side was eager to start preparations for their next campaign.
"Months after we wrapped up, we were out training again unofficially," he said.
"We had players who wanted to work on things, so Saturday morning or week nights we'd get out there.
"We sort of haven't stopped, and I'm more than happy to be out there doing it because people want to learn."
Since joining Rovers after relocating back to the North East, Morton-Rodaro admits he's been excited by the passion shown towards the game by players.
"It's inspiring to be apart of," he said.
"I've had the privilege my whole life to play footy from whatever age I wanted and to walk up to any team and do what I need, so to see people coming in their 50s and 60s into our team for the first time and to feel safe and enjoy it is a really humbling and sweet experience."
He's encouraging people to support the AFL North East Border Female Football League competition in 2024.
