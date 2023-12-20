The Border Mailsport
Australian cricket has a host of rising stars and this one's on our doorstep

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
December 20 2023 - 2:49pm
Sydney Thunder's Ollie Davies smacked 50 runs in boundaries alone during his frenetic 65 from 32 balls against Hobart Hurricanes last New Year's Eve.
Sydney Thunder's excitement machine Ollie Davies is looking to put on another sizzling Border show against Melbourne Stars in Saturday's Big Bash.

