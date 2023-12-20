Australian cricket has a host of rising stars and this one's on our doorstep

Sydney Thunder's excitement machine Ollie Davies is looking to put on another sizzling Border show against Melbourne Stars in Saturday's Big Bash.
Davies won player of the match at Lavington Sportsground's inaugural BBL game against Hobart Hurricanes last New Year's Eve.
The dashing right-hand bat hammered 65 from only 32 balls, striking five boundaries and fives sixes.
"Ollie was one of the guys that mentioned the Albury wicket," Head of Thunder Andrew Gilchrist offered.
"When he walks to the wicket, the first ball could go for six, you just never know and I think that's quite exciting as a fan in the stands, it's going to bring you through the gate."
Davies looked sensational in racing to 32 from only 17 deliveries in Tuesday night's game against Adelaide Strikers, before home team captain Matt Short held on to a fiercely struck shot through the off-side.
"Ollie's a star on the rise, he's getting better and better and I genuinely think we'll see big things from Ollie Davies across his career," Gilchrist added.
The Stars boast the game's greatest excitement machine in Glenn Maxwell and while it would be unfair to compare the 23-year-old Davies to the World Cup-winning superstar, they are both fascinating to watch.
The teams are winless after their first two games, so the game will carry greater significance, particularly for the loser.
In a 10-round competition, it will take a mighty effort from a team to play finals after a 0-3 start.
The match starts at 3.30pm and tickets are available from: BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder tickets | Lavington Sports Ground | Ticketek Australia
