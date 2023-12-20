'Falling in love' with the job the easy step for city's new paramedics

Four graduate paramedics with a shared love for helping people have landed work in Wodonga.
One of them is Zachary Griffin, who after spending years at university discovered through a work placement that being a paramedic was his calling.
"Because of how people see you in the field and how they respond to you," he said.
"I fell in love with it."
Mr Griffin said he jumped at the opportunity to do his year of training in Wodonga.
A big part of what made his career enjoyable was "the connections you make".
Mr Griffin said his tip for anyone wanting to become a paramedic was to "do it".
"If you can't get into the course on your first try then there's lots of bridging courses to continue the stepping stones to get it," he said.
"Poke your head in and say hello to your local station and have a chat.
"If you're really keen then continue to take those steps."
It was that same passion for Caitlyn Cooper, who fast-tracked her study over two years.
She was stoked about ending up in Wodonga as it reminded her of her home town in Tasmania.
Ms Cooper said her work placement in the field had been "very eye-opening".
"It was very full-on, very hands-on, very fast, and it was quite challenging through COVID as well," she said.
Ms Cooper said her first few months in Wodonga had been satisfying.
"You do fall in love with the job," she said. "You fall in love with the people, community and culture."
She had considered a career in medical research, but chose to become a paramedic because "I couldn't imagine sitting in a lab for the rest of my life".
"A week before the paramedicine course began I got an offer (for paramedic training) and I thought 'why not, let's do it' and jumped straight in," she said.
Wodonga station team manager Kate Mason said it was great to have Wodonga as a training location.
"We're pretty fortunate," she said.
"There are a number of training locations spread throughout Victoria.
"But to have four graduates here at the one time and all at fairly similar stages so that they can work and challenge each other - in addition to the other paramedics at the branch who also support them - is great."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.