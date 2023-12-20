Tears as victims support jailed burglar who stole $46,000 from own brother

Family members have broken down in court as a man was jailed for domestic violence and a $46,000 burglary, with his two victims expressing support for the offender.
The 38-year-old had previously been employed at the business by his brother.
The homeless man was arrested by Wodonga detectives and he later offered to help locate the stolen goods, some of which had sentimental value, but his information was of little to no value.
The break-in followed serious domestic violence related offending.
The victim of the family violence offending, and his brother, supported the 38-year-old in Wodonga court on Wednesday, December 20.
Palhares cried as the court heard a drug addiction had derailed his life and led to routine court appearances since 2020.
The 38-year-old had been a positive member of the community before his addiction took hold, but became estranged from his partner and child, and he was camping in a tent next to the Wodonga Creek.
"Before he dabbled in drugs he was a good man," his former partner said as she asked magistrate Peter Dunn not to send him to prison.
"He doted over his daughter and he just got involved in the wrong crowd.
"I just want my daughter to have his father back.
"He's not the sort of guy that should be going to jail, he needs help."
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had worked in a variety of trades including as a painter and tiler.
"He's effectively hit rock bottom," he said.
"He's been made homeless.
"He was living in a tent."
Mr Dunn said "it's not an unusual story, the slippery slope of drugs" which leads to "desperation and general lack of respect for other people".
Mr Patel said Palhares's offences had caused issues in his family.
"Naturally some of the family are torn," he said.
"Some of the family are understandably very angry, but the support is there."
Mr Dunn said Palhares's attempt to help police locate the still-missing stolen items, which included gold nuggets and silver bars, were feeble and "hollow words".
Mr Patel sought a corrections order for his client, rather than jail, and police agreed he needed rehabilitation.
But Mr Dunn said it was serious offending.
"It's been accurately noted to me that prior to your involvement with drugs, you were leading a largely normal life," Mr Dunn said.
"But drugs, as I said, provide some explanation, but not an excuse."
Mr Dunn noted the family violence matters and said the higher courts suggested offenders could expect to be imprisoned.
"Additionally sir, you have breached the family trust in that you have broken into a business premises of a family member and stolen some $46,000 worth of goods, of which I'm informed a modest portion has been recovered," he said.
"Burglaries and thefts, particularly commercial burglaries, are again matters that are strongly condemned by the courts."
Mr Dunn imposed a minimum jail term of six months with a 12-month maximum, which caused Palhares and his brother to break down.
His brother made a love-heart hand gesture.
Mr Dunn said he hoped Palhares would receive parole to get help to turn his life around.
